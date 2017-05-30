Lee makes plans for Jamaica's tabanca

Lee makes plans for Jamaica's tabanca

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

With tabanca setting in for bacchanalists and fIterans across Jamaica, proprietors of the parade of feathers, bedazzlement, and half-nakedness have already begun laying the groundwork for 2018. "We are making sure to keep the momentum going, through building brand awareness," Julianne Lee told The Gleaner .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC