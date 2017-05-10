Land swap deal made highway possible ...

Land swap deal made highway possible a " Phillips

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Opposition has offered an explanation in the fresh controversy surrounding acres of mainly prime Crown lands being given to the Chinese under a land-swap deal in a 50-year concession agreement with the Government of Jamaica for the construction of the north-south highway. Media reports of the absence of a valuation for 250 acres of land on the north coast that has already been transferred to China Harbour Engineering Company has also caught the attention of the contractor general, Dirk Harrison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC