Labour Day projects across Jamaica

Chris Dehring, chief executive officer of Ready TV, Jamaica's first digital subscription-television service, leads his team in the clearing of debris from the Hellshire Beach, Portmore, St Catherine, on Labour Day. Residents of Farm Town in Discovery Bay, St Ann, doing repairs on Labour Day to a road in the district that leads to the Farm Town Basic school.

