Kabaka Pyramid: ready for the road

Just like his other reggae revival mates, Kabaka Pyramid also has a packed summer schedule which sees him performing on both sides of the Atlantic and spots in between. The singer known for Well Done, Never Gonna Be A Slave and Mi Alright with Chronixx is all set to promote his music in North America and in Europe for three months starting next month.

