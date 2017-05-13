JCF urged to strengthen community pol...

JCF urged to strengthen community policing

NATIONAL Security Minister Robert Montague is calling for a strengthening of community policing activities by the Jamaica Constabulary Force . He said that too many police officers are "locking themselves away in the stations" and they need to go out into the communities to build relations with citizens.

