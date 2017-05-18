Jamaican people are too lazy - psychologist says slim-quick products will always sell

Renowned psychologist Dr Leahcim Semaj says the reason so many slim-quick products are doing well on the local market is because Jamaicans still believe in the fallible notion of 'something for nothing'. Semaj's comments come at a time when slim-quick product 'Aloe Ginger Essence slimming cream' is selling like hot bread in downtown Kingston.

