Jamaican loses drug smuggling appeal ...

Jamaican loses drug smuggling appeal in Bermuda

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

A Kingston electrician has lost his appeal against a lengthy prison sentence for drug smuggling.Tyrone Brown, 31, was last year sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for trying to smuggle packages of cocaine through the airport in his baggage. Brown launched an appeal against his conviction and sentence, both of which have been dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC