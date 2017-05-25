Jamaican loses drug smuggling appeal in Bermuda
A Kingston electrician has lost his appeal against a lengthy prison sentence for drug smuggling.Tyrone Brown, 31, was last year sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for trying to smuggle packages of cocaine through the airport in his baggage. Brown launched an appeal against his conviction and sentence, both of which have been dismissed by the Court of Appeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC