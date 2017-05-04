Jamaica is sitting on a gold mine a "...

Jamaica is sitting on a gold mine a " Errol Morrison

17 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Director General for the National Commission on Science and Technology, Professor Errol Morrison, is urging Jamaicans to take a closer look at how the economy can benefit from increased innovation in the creative industries.Addressing guests at a luncheon organized by the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office as part of JIPO Week 2017, Morrison noted that there are many untapped areas which could increase individual and national wealth. He noted that our cultural expressions, such as dancehall and the Jamaican vernacular, have found resonance in diverse locations overseas, and we are "ignoring their potential to our peril".

Chicago, IL

