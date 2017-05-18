Jamaica hosts English Freemasons tercentenary celebrations
Hundreds of Freemasons from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean will gather in Montego Bay, Jamaica, this week for the 300th anniversary celebration of English Freemasonry. The announcement was made recently by District Grand Master of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Walter Scott QC, who said it was "a signal honour for Jamaica to be named hosts of this historical event in the Americas".
