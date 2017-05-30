Jamaica Health, Beauty, Weddings & Motherhood Stories for the Jamaican Woman

Jamaica Health, Beauty, Weddings & Mo...

ON the heels of their recent Collection Drive for Baby Supplies launch, the producers of Lasco Blooming Baby Jamaica are preparing for their signature event this Sunday, May 21, at the Old Hospital Park, Gloucester Avenue, Montego Bay. The third annual staging of this popular event begins at 11:00 am and remains free to the public.

