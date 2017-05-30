Jamaica, DomRep to boost ties in several areas
Jamaica and the Dominican Republic have agreed to increase trade, bilateral investment , cooperation in tourism and the training of teachers and students.In a joint statement on Tuesday, Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina and Prime Minister Andrew Holness stressed the need to boost cooperation in tourism. Medina also expressed interest in having a Tourism Multi-destination pact as soon as possible.
