Jamaica 55 UK Steering Committee launched

The Jamaican High Commission will host the joint UK launch of Jamaica 55 celebrations and the Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference on Thursday, June 1, in London. This was announced at the launch of the Jamaica 55 UK Steering Committee by High Commissioner to the UK, Seth George Ramocan.The Steering Committee, which will be co-chaired by Business Consultant and member of the Economic Growth Council Taskforce, Rudi Page, and Events Planner, Janelle Raeburn, will coordinate activities, with the primary purpose of encouraging second-, third- and fourth-generation Jamaican-UK citizens to expand on the legacy built by their parents for the upliftment of the Jamaican-UK community and Jamaica.

