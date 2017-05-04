JADCO to withdraw appeal against Andr...

JADCO to withdraw appeal against Andre Russell ban

Read more: Jamaica Observer

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that on Monday the Jamaica Anti-doping Commission is to withdraw its appeal against the original 12-month ban imposed on West Indies cricketer Andre Russell. The Jamaican star all-rounder, who turned 29 last month, was suspended by an Independent Anti-doping Disciplinary Panel in January this year for breaching a whereabouts regulation on three occasions in a one-year period in 2015.

