JADCO to withdraw appeal against Andre Russell ban

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that on Monday the Jamaica Anti-doping Commission is to withdraw its appeal against the original 12-month ban imposed on West Indies cricketer Andre Russell. The Jamaican star all-rounder, who turned 29 last month, was suspended by an Independent Anti-doping Disciplinary Panel in January this year for breaching a whereabouts regulation on three occasions in a one-year period in 2015.

