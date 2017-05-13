JAAA to honour Germaine Mason with GC Foster scholarship

The Jamaica Administrative Athletic Association will honour the memory of one of the country's best ever high jumpers, Germaine Mason, by creating an athletic scholarship at the GC Foster College in his name.The announcement was made by the President of the JAAA, Dr Warren Blake on Wednesday night at the launch of the Jamaican International Invitational Meet. "We intend to honour Germaine's memory as one of Jamaica's premier high jumpers by encouraging the young high jumpers to go to GC Foster to further their education.

