JAAA to honour Germaine Mason with GC Foster scholarship
The Jamaica Administrative Athletic Association will honour the memory of one of the country's best ever high jumpers, Germaine Mason, by creating an athletic scholarship at the GC Foster College in his name.The announcement was made by the President of the JAAA, Dr Warren Blake on Wednesday night at the launch of the Jamaican International Invitational Meet. "We intend to honour Germaine's memory as one of Jamaica's premier high jumpers by encouraging the young high jumpers to go to GC Foster to further their education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC