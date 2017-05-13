Int'l financial regulators flood Mont...

Int'l financial regulators flood Montego Bay

Read more: The Gleaner

Financial regulators from around the world are now in Montego Bay, St James, for the 42nd annual conference of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions which gets under way today. Delegates and IOSCO secretariat staff started arriving in Jamaica from last Friday and it is expected that close to 500 local and international participants will benefit from the panel discussions, presentations, meetings and networking.

Chicago, IL

