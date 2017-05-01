Hundreds pay tribute to late JCDC head

Hundreds of Jamaicans gathered at the Port Maria Seventh-day Adventist Church in St Mary yesterday to pay tribute to the life and work of the late Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission , Dr Delroy Gordon. In a service that lasted approximately four hours, Dr Gordon was remembered as a proud Jamaican nation builder, a man of the community, a family man and friend, and a principled man of God.

