Hundreds pay tribute to late JCDC head

5 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Hundreds of Jamaicans gathered at the Port Maria Seventh-day Adventist Church in St Mary yesterday to pay tribute to the life and work of the late Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission , Dr Delroy Gordon. In a service that lasted approximately four hours, Dr Gordon was remembered as a proud Jamaican nation builder, a man of the community, a family man and friend, and a principled man of God.

Chicago, IL

