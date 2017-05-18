Holness says divestment of state asse...

Holness says divestment of state assets good thing for Jamaica

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the divestment of state assets which will facilitate increased investments and yield greater levels of economic growth is "a good thing for Jamaica"." Divestment of assets is not a bad thing for Jamaicans if it is done correctly, if you find the right partners and if you have the right framework in place, Jamaicans benefit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,793 • Total comments across all topics: 281,160,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC