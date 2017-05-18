Holness says divestment of state assets good thing for Jamaica
Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the divestment of state assets which will facilitate increased investments and yield greater levels of economic growth is "a good thing for Jamaica"." Divestment of assets is not a bad thing for Jamaicans if it is done correctly, if you find the right partners and if you have the right framework in place, Jamaicans benefit.
