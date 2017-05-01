Heavyweight clash of the summer set f...

Heavyweight clash of the summer set for MoBay

12 hrs ago

On Thursday, July 20, elite sound systems from all over the world will collide in Montego Bay, for the highly anticipated Heavyweight Clash exhibition at Pier One on Howard Cooke Boulevard. The sound clash is part of Reggae Sumfest's investment in the preservation of Jamaica's music during the 2017 staging of the festival , organised by DownSound Entertainment .

Chicago, IL

