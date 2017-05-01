Health ministry to introduce HPV vaccine

7 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Ministry of Health intends to introduce a human papillomavirus vaccine this year in the fight against cervical cancer." A study in the United States revealed that within four years of the vaccine's introduction, HPV decreased by over 50 per cent among females aged 14 to 19. This is very good news for the fight against cervical cancer," Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton, has said.

Chicago, IL

