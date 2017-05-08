Heading down the wrong road - Experts...

Heading down the wrong road - Experts warn State about public-private partnerships

15 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Experts in the local building industry are raising concerns about how contracts are being awarded under the public-private partnership programme . Addressing a Gleaner Editors' Forum last Friday at the media house's North Street, Kingston, office, the building professionals argued that the Government's approach is creating an uneven playing field to the detriment of most local contractors.

Chicago, IL

