Half Moon raises $4.6 million for philanthropic efforts

In 2016, Half Moon donated $500,000 to the Montego Bay Marine Park Trust. Pictured are Dean Corrodus, ranger; Natasha Parchment, board member; Hugh Shim, executive director, Sharon Logan; Half Moon director of sales; Andrew Douse, Half Moon environment manager; Sharlinda Forrester, science officer; Joshua Bailey, outreach officer.

