Gov't remains committed to medical marijuana industry, says Samuda

14 hrs ago

The Government remains committed to supporting and facilitating stakeholder activities leading to the development of a medical marijuana industry in Jamaica.This undertaking has been given by Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Karl Samuda, who indicated that the Administration is working to expand on research being carried out. He reiterated, however, that this must be in accordance with the laws and regulations governing this exercise.

