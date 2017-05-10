Govt laud EU for support to Jamaica

The government has expressed heartfelt gratitude for the significant developmental grant support that the European Union continues to extend to Jamaica, under a Cooperation Agreement signed 42 years ago.Provisions under this arrangement over the period have, to date, totalled in excess of $100 billion . Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, said the funds have been channelled into key government focus areas, including health, housing, justice and national security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.