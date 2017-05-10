Govt laud EU for support to Jamaica

Govt laud EU for support to Jamaica

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The government has expressed heartfelt gratitude for the significant developmental grant support that the European Union continues to extend to Jamaica, under a Cooperation Agreement signed 42 years ago.Provisions under this arrangement over the period have, to date, totalled in excess of $100 billion . Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, said the funds have been channelled into key government focus areas, including health, housing, justice and national security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,480 • Total comments across all topics: 280,923,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC