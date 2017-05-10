Gov't focusing on national monuments ...

Gov't focusing on national monuments for Labour Day

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Safeguarding local and national monuments will be the focus of activities for Labour Day 2017, which will be observed under the theme 'Restore, Preserve, Beautify'. Labour Day will be observed on Tuesday, May 23, with emphasis on two National Projects - the Ward Theatre and the Central Police Station in Kingston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,879 • Total comments across all topics: 280,926,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC