Food For The Poor plans to build 40 new houses by year's end
Food For The Poor Jamaica plans to build 40 new two-bedroom houses later this year, thanks to donations committed thus far by individuals, companies and others during the charity organisation's third annual 5K Run/Walk held on May 13 at Emancipation Park in Kingston, Jamaica. At the Run/Walk event, Andrew Mahfood, chairman of FFP Jamaica announced that the charity intends to construct 100 houses from the event but will start with the construction of 40 by year's end.
