Food For the Poor defends quality of houses
CHAIRMAN of Food For the Poor Andrew Mahfood has defended the quality of the houses the charity organisation is providing to destitute Jamaicans under its five-year joint agreement with the Jamaican Government. "The house is a 320-square foot two-bedroom home, with a bathroom, a kitchen, a water tank, a septic tank, solar lighting, and all of that is free.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
