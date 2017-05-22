Focus on monuments for Labour Day - ... Culture Ministry eyes Ward Theatre
The Government will be carrying out restoration work on several national monuments as part of activities for Labour Day, which will be observed tomorrow. These include the Workers Monument in downtown Kingston; the Workers Park in Frome, Westmoreland; the Workers Memorial in Highgate, St Mary; and the Tacky Monument in Port Maria.
