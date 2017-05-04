Flight fury

PASSENGERS on Delta flight 0028, scheduled to leave Kingston for Atlanta at 9:00 yesterday morning, were furious when the flight was cancelled after they arrived at the Norman Manley Airport in Kingston, some from rural areas. Several of the 155 passengers who were comfortably seated up to departure time, before being told they would have to deplane, did not mince words in expressing their disgust with the US-based airline.

