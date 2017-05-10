Five public bodies to be closed by October
At least five public bodies are to be closed by October as the Government presses ahead with a rationalisation programme. A Ministry of Finance submission to Parliament's Public Administration and Appropriations Committee shows that the Road Maintenance Fund, the Board of Supervision, Kingston Waterfront Hotel Company Limited, Montego Shopping Centre and Portmore Commercial Development Limited will be closed by the end of October.
