Firefighting boost for western Jamaica
Local Government minister Desmond McKenzie exits one of the fire trucks donated to the St. Elizabeth fire service by the Japanese Government after trying out the controls. At left is Acting Commissioner of the Fire Brigade, Raymond Spencer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC