Fire stations to be improved a " McKenzie

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, says the Government will be spending significant sums to improve the condition of fire stations across the island.He noted that repair work is already underway at the Buff Bay and Port Antonio stations in Portland, and more than $6 million will be spent to construct a perimeter fence at the Negril facility in Westmoreland. He informed that funding has been provided to upgrade the courtyard at the Junction Fire Station in St Elizabeth and he has asked the Mayor of Black River to provide an estimate to undertake the necessary repairs at the Black River station.

