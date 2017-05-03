Elba scouts 'Yardie' talent

Elba scouts 'Yardie' talent

12 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

British actor Idris Elba was in Kingston recently scouting actors for Yardie, which marks his debut as a film director. A source close to the project told the Jamaica Observer that Sheldon Shepherd of art-reggae group, The No-Maddz, has been tapped to play the lead role.

Chicago, IL

