Eight vie for city's festival crown

WHEN the 2017 Miss Kingston & St Andrew Festival Queen Coronation is held on Saturday, there will be a special contestant participating. For the first time in the competition's 54-year history, there will be a visually impaired contestant vying for the crown.

