EDX now an export product - Festival to be staged both in USVI and Jamaica
Building on the momentum of last year's hugely successful, inaugural staging of EDX in Ocho Rios, St Ann, the investors have committed to packaging Jamaica's electronic music festival into an attractive and highly competitive export product. The 2017 staging of the exciting EDM event will take place not only in Kingston, Jamaica, but also in St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands .
Read more at The Gleaner.
