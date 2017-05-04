Corporate Area closer to becoming Caribbean capital
Steadman Fuller , custos rotulorum for Kingston and chairman of the Kingston and St Andrew Development and Homecoming Foundation, chats with Robert Hill , CEO of the Kingston and St Andrew Muncipal Corporation, and Morin Seymour, former head of the Kingston Restoration Company, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston on Wednesday. Another big step was made in the journey to transform Kingston and St Andrew into the capital of the Caribbean yesterday following the official launch of the Kingston and St Andrew Development and Homecoming Foundation at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston.
