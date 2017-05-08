Clarendon students get grants from US...

Clarendon students get grants from US's Gebbers Farms

9 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Thirteen students from Clarendon have received grants for their education from Gebbers Farms and employees in Washington, United States.Last Friday, the students were each presented with a grant of $50,000 at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in Kingston. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson, in her remarks expressed gratitude to the Gebbers Farms and workers for their contribution to the students and also to Jamaica.

