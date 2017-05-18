CARICOM urged to address effectiveness of CCJ to enforce judgements

Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte says the efficiency and effectiveness of the Caribbean Court of Justice in enforcing judgements under the Revised Treaty is a matter of national and regional concern that must be addressed by CARICOM countries. This, she says, is imperative as "many Jamaicans do not believe that the rights they are entitled to under the Revised Treaty are being respected by many governments in the region".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.