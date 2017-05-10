Cabinet to get Special Education Policy in June

The Special Education Policy, which seeks to fulfil the academic requirements of students with special needs, is expected to be brought to Cabinet for approval within another month.This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator Ruel Reid, who said it is "urgent and important" that this policy is implemented to cater to the diverse needs of this cohort. "It has been drafted and we are doing some final editing.

