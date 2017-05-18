British family happy with Jamaican MI...

British family happy with Jamaican MINI-Routes tour experience

Michael Wong and his parents, Mark and Nancy Wong, visited Jamaica for the first time from their home in England last week. But memories of the adventurous MINI-Routes tour, operated by Island Routes, which took them on an excursion from Montego Bay to Negril, is so indelibly etched on his mind, that the recent university graduate has his sights set on returning to the destination after leaving yesterday.

Chicago, IL

