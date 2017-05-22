Break the cycle of failure, Prime Minister Holness

Largely because politicians are constantly seeking to score political points, and perhaps also because much of what passes as socio-economic analysis is superficial at best, the centrality of weather in Jamaica's economic fortunes is often ignored. Yet, droughts, floods, tropical storms, hurricanes, et al, have always had devastating effects on Jamaican life at individual, community and national levels, in the process eating away at gross domestic product and undermining prospects for economic growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.