Break the cycle of failure, Prime Min...

Break the cycle of failure, Prime Minister Holness

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Largely because politicians are constantly seeking to score political points, and perhaps also because much of what passes as socio-economic analysis is superficial at best, the centrality of weather in Jamaica's economic fortunes is often ignored. Yet, droughts, floods, tropical storms, hurricanes, et al, have always had devastating effects on Jamaican life at individual, community and national levels, in the process eating away at gross domestic product and undermining prospects for economic growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC