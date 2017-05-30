Bournemouth Bath to host new entertai...

Bournemouth Bath to host new entertainment complex

East Kingston businessman Leonard Green recently revealed an ambitious multimillion-dollar plan to redevelop the Bournemouth Bath Pool facility into an arts, entertainment and sports complex. "In five years' time, Bournemouth will be the centre of entertainment in Kingston, and probably Jamaica.

