Blind contestant vies for Miss Kingston and St Andrew crown
Twenty-five-year-old Samoya Jordon will create history when she takes to the stage at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre today to compete for the Miss Kingston and St Andrew Festival Queen title.She will be the first blind contestant to vie for the crown since the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission -organised competition began 54 years ago. Jordon, who will be wearing the sash 'Miss St William Grant Park', tells JIS News that entering the contest is the fulfilment of a long-held dream.
