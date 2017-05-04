Bikers crank up for Sizzla

Bikers crank up for Sizzla

SEVERAL of Jamaica's top bike crews were on show at Crank Up bike festival held at Gee Wee Restaurant & Lounge on South Camp Road in Kingston, on Sunday. The event, sponsored by Superior Parts Limited, was the brainchild of entertainer Sizzla.

Chicago, IL

