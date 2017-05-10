Beenie Man endorses road safety

The occasion was attended by several stakeholders including Mike Henry, minister of transport and mining; Alphonso Grennell, managing director of Grennell's Driving School and expo conceptualiser; and James Moss-Solomon, patron and chairman of the University Hospital of the West Indies. "A lot of drivers do not obey signs, like stop signs, roundabout, give way, especially stop sign after 12 at night-time... I met into a dangerous accident when the Highway was just being built.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.