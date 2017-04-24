Basil Waite elected PNP deputy general secretary
Basil Waite was yesterday elected deputy general secretary of the People's National Party at the party's National Executive Council meeting held at the Montego Bay Community College. According to PNP President Dr Peter Phillips, who presided over the NEC for the first time as leader of the party, Waite will pay particular attention to western Jamaica.
