Bartlett welcomes Starbucks MoBay investment

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett in welcoming news that international coffee chain Starbucks will be setting up shop in Montego Bay said that it will add yet another dimension to the diverse culinary offerings of Jamaica's resort capital." Starbucks is a welcome addition to the culinary landscape of Montego Bay as we seek to diversify and build out of the gastronomy experiences which will define Jamaica as a top tourist destination," said Bartlett in a release.

