Arthur 'Bunny' Robinson transcended musical boundaries

Arthur 'Bunny' Robinson, one half of the duo of Skully and Bunny, transcended musical boundaries when he recorded in duet with his partner the first song in Jamaica's popular music during the post-mento period. It has to be taken seriously because the recording, Give Me Another Chance , kick-started the Jamaican boogie-influenced songs, which had an important bearing on the development of ska.

