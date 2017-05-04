Appleton Estate Rum Tour Seminar and Experience opens in Falmouth

Janet Silvera photo Italian Ambassador to the United States and Jamaica, Armando Varricchio, signs one of the barrels on the new Appleton Estate Rum Seminar and Experience in Falmouth, Trelawny last Friday Quick and decisive action by J Wray and Nephew has ensured that the Appleton experience is kept alive, even while their St Elizabeth facility undergoes a $1 billion renovation. Last Friday, the Appleton team unveiled a mini version of the Appleton Estate Rum Tour in Falmouth, Trelawny to the media and Italian Ambassador to Jamaica, Armando Varricchio.

