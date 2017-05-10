ACP Winchroy Budhoo dies suddenly
OBSERVER ONLINE has just been informed that Assistant Commissioner of Police, Winchroy Budhoo assigned to the Operations Portfolio of the Jamaica Constabulary Force died a short while ago at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon. It is understood that ACP Budhoo was at work this morning but left for home in Longville Park, Clarendon in the afternoon.
