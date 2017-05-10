ACP Winchroy Budhoo dies suddenly

ACP Winchroy Budhoo dies suddenly

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

OBSERVER ONLINE has just been informed that Assistant Commissioner of Police, Winchroy Budhoo assigned to the Operations Portfolio of the Jamaica Constabulary Force died a short while ago at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon. It is understood that ACP Budhoo was at work this morning but left for home in Longville Park, Clarendon in the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,893 • Total comments across all topics: 280,937,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC