A long way home - Elderly woman walks through cane field to catch flight

19 hrs ago

An elderly woman, who was trying to return home to England yesterday, had to trudge through a murky cane field to catch a bus to the Sangster International Airport in St James after a section of the Guy's Hill main road in St Catherine was swept away by the Rio Magna. Amy Hudson, 70, told THE STAR that she was afraid she might have missed the flight because her checking-in time had passed.

Chicago, IL

